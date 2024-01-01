Will you get into University of California-Riverside (UCR)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UC Riverside.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UC Riverside’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UC Riverside Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UC Riverside.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of California-Riverside (UCR) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1095.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.8

Is your high school GPA good enough for UC Riverside?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UC Riverside is 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and UC Riverside is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.