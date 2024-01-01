Will you get into University of California-Riverside (UCR)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UC Riverside.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UC Riverside’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UC Riverside Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UC Riverside.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of California-Riverside (UCR) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1095.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.8
Is your high school GPA good enough for UC Riverside?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UC Riverside is 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UC Riverside is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UC Riverside with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Riverside (UCR)
Will I get into UC Riverside with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Riverside (UCR)
Will I get into UC Riverside with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Riverside (UCR)
Will I get into UC Riverside with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Riverside (UCR)
Will I get into UC Riverside with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Riverside (UCR)
Will I get into UC Riverside with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Riverside (UCR)
Will I get into UC Riverside with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Riverside (UCR)
Will I get into UC Riverside with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Riverside (UCR)