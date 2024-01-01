Will you get into University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UW-Seattle.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UW-Seattle’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UW-Seattle Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UW-Seattle.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) admissions requirements
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1245.0
|Average ACT
|28.5
|Average GPA
|3.8
Is your high school GPA good enough for UW-Seattle?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UW-Seattle is 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UW-Seattle is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UW-Seattle with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
Will I get into UW-Seattle with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
Will I get into UW-Seattle with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
Will I get into UW-Seattle with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
Will I get into UW-Seattle with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
Will I get into UW-Seattle with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
Will I get into UW-Seattle with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
Will I get into UW-Seattle with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)