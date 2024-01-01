Will you get into University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UW-Seattle’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UW-Seattle Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UW-Seattle.

School Average Average SAT 1245.0 Average ACT 28.5 Average GPA 3.8

Is your high school GPA good enough for UW-Seattle?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UW-Seattle is 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and UW-Seattle is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.