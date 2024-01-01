Will you get into California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cal State Fullerton.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cal State Fullerton’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Cal State Fullerton Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cal State Fullerton.

For a more detailed breakdown of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1030.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.68

Is your high school GPA good enough for Cal State Fullerton?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cal State Fullerton is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Cal State Fullerton is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.