Will you get into University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UC Santa Cruz.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UC Santa Cruz’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UC Santa Cruz Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UC Santa Cruz.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1175.0
|Average ACT
|27.5
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for UC Santa Cruz?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UC Santa Cruz is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UC Santa Cruz is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UC Santa Cruz with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
Will I get into UC Santa Cruz with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
Will I get into UC Santa Cruz with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
Will I get into UC Santa Cruz with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
Will I get into UC Santa Cruz with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
Will I get into UC Santa Cruz with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
Will I get into UC Santa Cruz with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
Will I get into UC Santa Cruz with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)