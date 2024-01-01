Will you get into University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UC Santa Cruz.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UC Santa Cruz’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UC Santa Cruz Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UC Santa Cruz.

School Average Average SAT 1175.0 Average ACT 27.5 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for UC Santa Cruz?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UC Santa Cruz is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and UC Santa Cruz is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.