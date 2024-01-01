Will you get into University of Jamestown?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into JC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for JC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

JC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into JC.

School Average Average SAT 958.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for JC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at JC is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and JC is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.