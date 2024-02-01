Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Jamestown

Will you enjoy University of Jamestown as a transfer student?

University of Jamestown Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to JC. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to JC.

Can you transfer into University of Jamestown Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for JC? JC requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, JC also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. JC requires a minimum of 0 credits.

What are University of Jamestown’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down JC transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline 10 days after beginning of semester Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline 10 days after beginning of semester Summer Transfer Deadline one day prior to beginning of semester Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Jamestown’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, JC received 175 transfer applicants. The school accepted 124 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for JC is 70.86%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into JC. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Jamestown transfer GPA requirements? JC requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, JC requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for JC JC has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to JC? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to JC. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Jamestown... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at JC is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to JC then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into JC Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the JC website for more info.

JC accepts 70.86% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into JC, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.46 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.6. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of JC students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 580 510 SAT Reading 450 560 505 2018 Total SAT Score 890 1140 1015 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 25 21 ACT Reading 17 23 20 2018 Total ACT Score 35 48 41 University of Jamestown’s average SAT score is 1015. To be a competitive applicant for University of Jamestown your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

