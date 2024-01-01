Will you get into University of Maine at Presque Isle?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UMPI.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UMPI’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UMPI Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UMPI.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Maine at Presque Isle admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for UMPI?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UMPI is 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. UMPI is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.