University of Maine at Presque Isle Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UMPI. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UMPI.

University of Maine at Presque Isle chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At UMPI, 7.02% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Maine at Presque Isle, click here

What are the transfer requirements for UMPI? UMPI requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, UMPI also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UMPI requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are University of Maine at Presque Isle’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UMPI transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Maine at Presque Isle’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UMPI received 183 transfer applicants. The school accepted 173 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UMPI is 94.54%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UMPI. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Maine at Presque Isle transfer GPA requirements? UMPI requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UMPI requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UMPI UMPI has noted the additional policies: Each student must meet the established requirements of the academic programor college intowhich she/he is transferring..

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UMPI. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Presque Isle... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UMPI is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UMPI Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UMPI website for more info.

UMPI accepts 94.54% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UMPI, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.0 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.12. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UMPI students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 530 485 SAT Reading 440 570 505 2018 Total SAT Score 880 1100 990 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 University of Maine at Presque Isle’s average SAT score is 990. To be a competitive applicant for University of Maine at Presque Isle your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

