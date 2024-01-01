Will you get into Stony Brook University (SBU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SUNY Stony Brook.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SUNY Stony Brook’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SUNY Stony Brook Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SUNY Stony Brook.

For a more detailed breakdown of Stony Brook University (SBU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1265.0 Average ACT 28.5 Average GPA 3.85

Is your high school GPA good enough for SUNY Stony Brook?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SUNY Stony Brook is 3.85 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and SUNY Stony Brook is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.