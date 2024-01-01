Will you get into CUNY Hunter College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hunter.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hunter’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Hunter Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hunter.
For a more detailed breakdown of CUNY Hunter College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1165.0
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.43
Is your high school GPA good enough for Hunter?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hunter is 3.43 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Hunter is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Hunter with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Hunter College
-
Will I get into Hunter with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Hunter College
-
Will I get into Hunter with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Hunter College
-
Will I get into Hunter with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Hunter College
-
Will I get into Hunter with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Hunter College
-
Will I get into Hunter with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Hunter College
-
Will I get into Hunter with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Hunter College
-
Will I get into Hunter with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at CUNY Hunter College