To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hunter’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Hunter Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hunter.

School Average Average SAT 1165.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.43

Is your high school GPA good enough for Hunter?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hunter is 3.43 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Hunter is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.