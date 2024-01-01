Will you get into New York University (NYU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into New York University (NYU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for New York University (NYU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

New York University (NYU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into New York University (NYU).

For a more detailed breakdown of New York University (NYU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1360.0 Average ACT 30.5 Average GPA 3.62

Is your high school GPA good enough for New York University (NYU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at New York University (NYU) is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and New York University (NYU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.