Will you get into New York University (NYU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into New York University (NYU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for New York University (NYU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
New York University (NYU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into New York University (NYU).
For a more detailed breakdown of New York University (NYU) admissions requirements
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1360.0
|Average ACT
|30.5
|Average GPA
|3.62
Is your high school GPA good enough for New York University (NYU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at New York University (NYU) is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and New York University (NYU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into New York University (NYU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at New York University (NYU)
Will I get into New York University (NYU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at New York University (NYU)
Will I get into New York University (NYU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at New York University (NYU)
Will I get into New York University (NYU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at New York University (NYU)
Will I get into New York University (NYU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at New York University (NYU)
Will I get into New York University (NYU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at New York University (NYU)
Will I get into New York University (NYU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at New York University (NYU)
Will I get into New York University (NYU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at New York University (NYU)