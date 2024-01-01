Will you get into University of Michigan-Dearborn?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UM-D.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UM-D’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UM-D Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UM-D.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Michigan-Dearborn admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|555.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.63
Is your high school GPA good enough for UM-D?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UM-D is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UM-D is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UM-D with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Dearborn
-
Will I get into UM-D with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Dearborn
-
Will I get into UM-D with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Dearborn
-
Will I get into UM-D with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Dearborn
-
Will I get into UM-D with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Dearborn
-
Will I get into UM-D with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Dearborn
-
Will I get into UM-D with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Dearborn
-
Will I get into UM-D with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Michigan-Dearborn