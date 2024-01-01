Will you get into University of Michigan-Dearborn?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UM-D.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UM-D’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UM-D Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UM-D.

School Average Average SAT 555.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.63

Is your high school GPA good enough for UM-D?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UM-D is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UM-D is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.