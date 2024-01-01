Will you get into University of Mobile?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Mobile.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Mobile’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Mobile Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Mobile.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Mobile admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 985.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.67

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Mobile?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Mobile is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and University of Mobile is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.