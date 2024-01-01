Will you get into University of Mobile?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Mobile.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Mobile’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Mobile Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Mobile.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|985.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.67
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Mobile?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Mobile is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Mobile is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of Mobile with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at University of Mobile
Will I get into University of Mobile with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of Mobile
Will I get into University of Mobile with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at University of Mobile
Will I get into University of Mobile with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at University of Mobile
Will I get into University of Mobile with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at University of Mobile
Will I get into University of Mobile with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at University of Mobile
Will I get into University of Mobile with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at University of Mobile
Will I get into University of Mobile with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Mobile