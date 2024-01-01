Will you get into University of Nebraska-Lincoln?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Nebraska-Lincoln admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1145.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.59
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Nebraska-Lincoln?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Nebraska-Lincoln is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Nebraska-Lincoln is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
