To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

School Average Average SAT 1145.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.59

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Nebraska-Lincoln?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Nebraska-Lincoln is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Nebraska-Lincoln is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.