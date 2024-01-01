Will you get into University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into USF.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USF’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
USF Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into USF.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1170.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.97
Is your high school GPA good enough for USF?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at USF is 3.97 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and USF is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into USF with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
-
Will I get into USF with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
-
Will I get into USF with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
-
Will I get into USF with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
-
Will I get into USF with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
-
Will I get into USF with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
-
Will I get into USF with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
-
Will I get into USF with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)