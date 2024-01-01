Will you get into University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USF’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

USF Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into USF.

School Average Average SAT 1170.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.97

Is your high school GPA good enough for USF?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at USF is 3.97 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and USF is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.