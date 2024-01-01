Will you get accepted?

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UNC.

What are the transfer requirements for UNC? UNC requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, UNC also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UNC requires a minimum of 15 credits.

What are University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UNC transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline February 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UNC received 3492 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1236 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UNC is 35.4%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UNC. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) transfer GPA requirements? UNC requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UNC requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UNC UNC has noted the additional policies: Some programs have requirements or deadlines specific to their respective departments. Summer transfer admission only for nursing program..

Will you enjoy transferring to UNC? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UNC. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Chapel Hill... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UNC is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UNC then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UNC Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UNC website for more info.

UNC accepts 35.4% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UNC, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.7 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.89. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UNC students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 610 720 665 SAT Reading 600 700 650 2018 Total SAT Score 1210 1420 1315 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 31 28 ACT Reading 26 34 30 2018 Total ACT Score 52 65 58 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)’s average SAT score is 1315. To be a competitive applicant for University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

