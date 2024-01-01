Will you get into University of North Carolina School of the Arts?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of North Carolina School of the Arts’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of North Carolina School of the Arts Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of North Carolina School of the Arts admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1110.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.78

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of North Carolina School of the Arts?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of North Carolina School of the Arts is 3.78 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of North Carolina School of the Arts is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.