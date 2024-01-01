Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of North Florida (UNF)

Will you enjoy University of North Florida (UNF) as a transfer student?

University of North Florida (UNF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UNF. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UNF.

University of North Florida (UNF) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At UNF, 32.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of North Florida (UNF), click here

Can you transfer into University of North Florida (UNF) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for UNF? UNF requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, UNF also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UNF requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are University of North Florida (UNF)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UNF transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline May 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline November 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of North Florida (UNF)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UNF received 3711 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2194 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UNF is 59.12%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UNF. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of North Florida (UNF) transfer GPA requirements? UNF requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UNF requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UNF UNF has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to UNF? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UNF. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Jacksonville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UNF is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UNF then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UNF Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UNF website for more info.

UNF accepts 59.12% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UNF, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.91 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.07. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UNF students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 520 600 560 SAT Reading 520 620 570 2018 Total SAT Score 1040 1220 1130 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 25 22 ACT Reading 21 27 24 2018 Total ACT Score 40 52 46 University of North Florida (UNF)’s average SAT score is 1130. To be a competitive applicant for University of North Florida (UNF) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

