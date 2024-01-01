Will you get into University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Oklahoma.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Oklahoma’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Oklahoma Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Oklahoma.

School Average Average SAT 1200.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.63

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Oklahoma?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Oklahoma is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Oklahoma is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.