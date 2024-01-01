Will you get into Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ASU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ASU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

ASU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into ASU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1150.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.54

Is your high school GPA good enough for ASU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at ASU is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and ASU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.