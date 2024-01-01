Will you get into University of Puget Sound?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Puget Sound.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Puget Sound’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Puget Sound Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Puget Sound.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Puget Sound admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Puget Sound?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Puget Sound is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and University of Puget Sound is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.