Will you get into University of Puget Sound?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Puget Sound.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Puget Sound’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Puget Sound Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Puget Sound.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Puget Sound admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.5
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Puget Sound?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Puget Sound is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Puget Sound is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of Puget Sound with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Puget Sound
-
Will I get into University of Puget Sound with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Puget Sound
-
Will I get into University of Puget Sound with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Puget Sound
-
Will I get into University of Puget Sound with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of Puget Sound
-
Will I get into University of Puget Sound with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Puget Sound
-
Will I get into University of Puget Sound with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at University of Puget Sound
-
Will I get into University of Puget Sound with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at University of Puget Sound
-
Will I get into University of Puget Sound with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Puget Sound