Richmond Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Richmond.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1320.0
|Average ACT
|30.5
|Average GPA
|3.85
Is your high school GPA good enough for Richmond?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Richmond is 3.85 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Richmond is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Richmond with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at University of Richmond
Will I get into Richmond with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at University of Richmond
Will I get into Richmond with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at University of Richmond
Will I get into Richmond with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at University of Richmond
Will I get into Richmond with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at University of Richmond
Will I get into Richmond with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at University of Richmond
Will I get into Richmond with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at University of Richmond
Will I get into Richmond with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Richmond