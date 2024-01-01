Will you get into University of Richmond?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Richmond.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Richmond’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Richmond Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Richmond.

School Average Average SAT 1320.0 Average ACT 30.5 Average GPA 3.85

Is your high school GPA good enough for Richmond?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Richmond is 3.85 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Richmond is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.