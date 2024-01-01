Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
  • Requirements
  • Deadlines
  • Decision Dates
  • Acceptance Rate
  • GPA Requirements
  • Additional Transfer Info for University of Richmond
  • Will you enjoy University of Richmond as a transfer student?
  • Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Richmond
  • Chances Calculator

Real Videos

$2,000 Scholarship

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Will you get accepted?

Predict now!

University of Richmond Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

This is the complete guide for transferring to Richmond. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Richmond.

University of Richmond chances calculator

This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

Your SAT Score
*optional
400
1600
my SAT
Your ACT Score
*optional
Select a Score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36
    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale
    *or select a school below for a specific calculation
    Need chances at another college?

    I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.

    Read about the Risks of Transferring

    At Richmond, 6.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.

    To read about regular admission requirements for University of Richmond, click here

    Can you transfer into University of Richmond

    Richmond requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:

    Admission Item Required?
    High School Transcript Required of All
    College Transcript Required of All
    Essay or Personal Statement Required of All
    Interview Not Required
    Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All
    Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All

    In addition to the above requirements, Richmond also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.

    Richmond requires a minimum of 24 credits.

    University of Richmond chances calculator

    This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

    Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

    Your SAT Score
    *optional
    400
    1600
    my SAT
    Your ACT Score
    *optional
    Select a Score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36
    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale
    *or select a school below for a specific calculation
    Need chances at another college?

    Additionally, of the 127 accepted transfer students, 49 students enrolled - that means the yield was 38.58%.

    Richmond accepts 35 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

    Richmond requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

    In addition, Richmond requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

    Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Richmond website for more info.
    Richmond accepts 34.99% transfer applicants, which is competitive.

    To have a shot at transferring into Richmond, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.85 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.0. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.

    The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Richmond students.

    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    SAT Math 620 720 670
    SAT Reading 600 700 650
    2018 Total SAT Score 1220 1420 1320
    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    ACT Math 0 0 0
    ACT Reading 0 0 0
    2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0

    University of Richmond’s average SAT score is 1320. To be a competitive applicant for University of Richmond your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

    What are the possible risks of transferring

    Related Schools for Transfering

    Transfering to Florida Southern College (FSC) Transfering to Davidson College (DC)
    2024 Loan Comparisons
    Compare lenders now.
    College Acceptance Calculator
    Will you get in to University of Richmond?
    ©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved