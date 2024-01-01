Will you get into Fordham University (FU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Fordham University (FU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Fordham University (FU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Fordham University (FU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Fordham University (FU).
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1260.0
|Average ACT
|29.0
|Average GPA
|3.64
Is your high school GPA good enough for Fordham University (FU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Fordham University (FU) is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Fordham University (FU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Fordham University (FU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Fordham University (FU)
-
Will I get into Fordham University (FU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Fordham University (FU)
-
Will I get into Fordham University (FU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Fordham University (FU)
-
Will I get into Fordham University (FU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Fordham University (FU)
-
Will I get into Fordham University (FU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Fordham University (FU)
-
Will I get into Fordham University (FU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Fordham University (FU)
-
Will I get into Fordham University (FU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Fordham University (FU)
-
Will I get into Fordham University (FU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Fordham University (FU)