Will you get into Fordham University (FU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Fordham University (FU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Fordham University (FU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Fordham University (FU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Fordham University (FU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Fordham University (FU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1260.0 Average ACT 29.0 Average GPA 3.64

Is your high school GPA good enough for Fordham University (FU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Fordham University (FU) is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Fordham University (FU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.