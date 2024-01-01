Will you get into University of Saint Mary?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of St. Mary.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of St. Mary’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of St. Mary Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of St. Mary.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Saint Mary admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|935.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.31
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of St. Mary?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of St. Mary is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of St. Mary is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of St. Mary with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Mary
-
Will I get into University of St. Mary with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Mary
-
Will I get into University of St. Mary with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Mary
-
Will I get into University of St. Mary with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Mary
-
Will I get into University of St. Mary with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Mary
-
Will I get into University of St. Mary with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Mary
-
Will I get into University of St. Mary with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Mary
-
Will I get into University of St. Mary with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at University of Saint Mary