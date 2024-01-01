Will you get into University of San Francisco?

University of San Francisco Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of San Francisco.

School Average Average SAT 1165.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.54

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of San Francisco?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of San Francisco is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of San Francisco is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.