Will you get into University of San Francisco?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of San Francisco.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of San Francisco’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of San Francisco Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of San Francisco.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1165.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.54
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of San Francisco?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of San Francisco is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of San Francisco is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of San Francisco with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at University of San Francisco
-
Will I get into University of San Francisco with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at University of San Francisco
-
Will I get into University of San Francisco with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at University of San Francisco
-
Will I get into University of San Francisco with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at University of San Francisco
-
Will I get into University of San Francisco with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at University of San Francisco
-
Will I get into University of San Francisco with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at University of San Francisco
-
Will I get into University of San Francisco with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at University of San Francisco
-
Will I get into University of San Francisco with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of San Francisco