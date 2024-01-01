Will you get into University of South Carolina-Upstate?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of South Carolina-Upstate.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of South Carolina-Upstate’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of South Carolina-Upstate Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of South Carolina-Upstate.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of South Carolina-Upstate admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 950.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.1

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of South Carolina-Upstate?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of South Carolina-Upstate is 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. University of South Carolina-Upstate is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.