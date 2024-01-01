Will you get into University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into USF Sarasota-Manatee.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USF Sarasota-Manatee’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
USF Sarasota-Manatee Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into USF Sarasota-Manatee.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1135.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.86
Is your high school GPA good enough for USF Sarasota-Manatee?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at USF Sarasota-Manatee is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and USF Sarasota-Manatee is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into USF Sarasota-Manatee with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
-
Will I get into USF Sarasota-Manatee with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
-
Will I get into USF Sarasota-Manatee with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
-
Will I get into USF Sarasota-Manatee with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
-
Will I get into USF Sarasota-Manatee with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
-
Will I get into USF Sarasota-Manatee with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
-
Will I get into USF Sarasota-Manatee with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
-
Will I get into USF Sarasota-Manatee with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee