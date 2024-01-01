Will you get into University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into USF Sarasota-Manatee.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USF Sarasota-Manatee’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

USF Sarasota-Manatee Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into USF Sarasota-Manatee.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1135.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.86

Is your high school GPA good enough for USF Sarasota-Manatee?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at USF Sarasota-Manatee is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and USF Sarasota-Manatee is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.