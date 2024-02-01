Will you get accepted?

University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At USF Sarasota-Manatee, 79.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee, click here

What are the transfer requirements for USF Sarasota-Manatee? USF Sarasota-Manatee requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, USF Sarasota-Manatee also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. USF Sarasota-Manatee requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down USF Sarasota-Manatee transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 15 Summer Transfer Deadline April 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, USF Sarasota-Manatee received 682 transfer applicants. The school accepted 486 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for USF Sarasota-Manatee is 71.26%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into USF Sarasota-Manatee. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee transfer GPA requirements? USF Sarasota-Manatee requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, USF Sarasota-Manatee requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for USF Sarasota-Manatee USF Sarasota-Manatee has noted the additional policies: SAT Reasoning/ACT scores (including writing) required of students with less than 60 transferable semester hours..

Will you enjoy transferring to USF Sarasota-Manatee? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to USF Sarasota-Manatee. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Sarasota... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at USF Sarasota-Manatee is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to USF Sarasota-Manatee then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into USF Sarasota-Manatee Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the USF Sarasota-Manatee website for more info.

USF Sarasota-Manatee accepts 71.26% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into USF Sarasota-Manatee, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.86 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.01. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of USF Sarasota-Manatee students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 580 535 SAT Reading 530 610 570 2018 Total SAT Score 1020 1190 1105 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 26 23 ACT Reading 22 29 25 2018 Total ACT Score 43 55 49 University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee’s average SAT score is 1105. To be a competitive applicant for University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

