University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to USF Sarasota-Manatee. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to USF Sarasota-Manatee.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At USF Sarasota-Manatee, 79.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
What are the transfer requirements for USF Sarasota-Manatee?
USF Sarasota-Manatee requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of Some
In addition to the above requirements, USF Sarasota-Manatee also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
USF Sarasota-Manatee requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down USF Sarasota-Manatee transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|July 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|November 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|April 1
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to USF Sarasota-Manatee on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, USF Sarasota-Manatee received 682 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 486 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for USF Sarasota-Manatee is 71.26%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into USF Sarasota-Manatee. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 486 accepted transfer students, 349 students enrolled - that means the yield was 71.81%.
USF Sarasota-Manatee accepts 72 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee transfer GPA requirements?
USF Sarasota-Manatee requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, USF Sarasota-Manatee requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.
Additional Transfer Info for USF Sarasota-Manatee
USF Sarasota-Manatee has noted the additional policies: SAT Reasoning/ACT scores (including writing) required of students with less than 60 transferable semester hours..
Will you enjoy transferring to USF Sarasota-Manatee?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to USF Sarasota-Manatee.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Sarasota...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at USF Sarasota-Manatee is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to USF Sarasota-Manatee then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into USF Sarasota-Manatee
USF Sarasota-Manatee accepts 71.26% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into USF Sarasota-Manatee, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.86 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.01. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of USF Sarasota-Manatee students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|490
|580
|535
|SAT Reading
|530
|610
|570
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1020
|1190
|1105
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|21
|26
|23
|ACT Reading
|22
|29
|25
|2018 Total ACT Score
|43
|55
|49
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee’s average SAT score is 1105. To be a competitive applicant for University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
