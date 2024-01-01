Will you get into University of Southern Indiana?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into USI.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USI’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
USI Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into USI.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Southern Indiana admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|995.0
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.39
Is your high school GPA good enough for USI?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at USI is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and USI is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into USI with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Indiana
Will I get into USI with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Indiana
Will I get into USI with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Indiana
Will I get into USI with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Indiana
Will I get into USI with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Indiana
Will I get into USI with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Indiana
Will I get into USI with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Indiana
Will I get into USI with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Indiana