Will you get into University of Southern Indiana?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into USI.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USI’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

USI Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into USI.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Southern Indiana admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for USI?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at USI is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and USI is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.