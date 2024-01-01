Will you get into University of Valley Forge?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into VFCC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for VFCC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

VFCC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into VFCC.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Valley Forge admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 920.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.22

Is your high school GPA good enough for VFCC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at VFCC is 3.22 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. VFCC is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.