Will you get into University of Washington-Bothell Campus?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UWB UW-B UW-Bothell.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UWB UW-B UW-Bothell’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UWB UW-B UW-Bothell Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UWB UW-B UW-Bothell.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Washington-Bothell Campus admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1040.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for UWB UW-B UW-Bothell?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UWB UW-B UW-Bothell is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UWB UW-B UW-Bothell is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UWB UW-B UW-Bothell with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Bothell Campus
-
Will I get into UWB UW-B UW-Bothell with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Bothell Campus
-
Will I get into UWB UW-B UW-Bothell with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Bothell Campus
-
Will I get into UWB UW-B UW-Bothell with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Bothell Campus
-
Will I get into UWB UW-B UW-Bothell with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Bothell Campus
-
Will I get into UWB UW-B UW-Bothell with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Bothell Campus
-
Will I get into UWB UW-B UW-Bothell with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Bothell Campus
-
Will I get into UWB UW-B UW-Bothell with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Bothell Campus