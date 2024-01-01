Will you get into University of Washington-Bothell Campus?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UWB UW-B UW-Bothell.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UWB UW-B UW-Bothell’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UWB UW-B UW-Bothell Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UWB UW-B UW-Bothell.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Washington-Bothell Campus admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1040.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for UWB UW-B UW-Bothell?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UWB UW-B UW-Bothell is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UWB UW-B UW-Bothell is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.