UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma.

School Average Average SAT 975.0 Average ACT 19.0 Average GPA 3.29

Is your high school GPA good enough for UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.