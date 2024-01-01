Will you get into University of Washington-Tacoma Campus?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Washington-Tacoma Campus admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|975.0
|Average ACT
|19.0
|Average GPA
|3.29
Is your high school GPA good enough for UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Will I get into UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Will I get into UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Will I get into UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Will I get into UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Will I get into UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Will I get into UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Will I get into UWT UW-T UW-Tacoma with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at University of Washington-Tacoma Campus