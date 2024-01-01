Will you get into University of Wisconsin-Whitewater?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1020.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.29

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Wisconsin-Whitewater?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.