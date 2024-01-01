Will you get accepted?

Valdosta State University (VSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to VSU.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At VSU, 25.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Valdosta State University (VSU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for VSU? VSU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, VSU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. VSU requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Valdosta State University (VSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down VSU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Valdosta State University (VSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, VSU received 1311 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1050 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for VSU is 80.09%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into VSU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Valdosta State University (VSU) transfer GPA requirements? VSU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, VSU requires a minimum high school GPA of 30.0.

Additional Transfer Info for VSU VSU has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to VSU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Valdosta... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at VSU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into VSU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the VSU website for more info.

VSU accepts 80.09% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into VSU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.2 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.33. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of VSU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 520 480 SAT Reading 450 540 495 2018 Total SAT Score 890 1060 975 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 22 19 ACT Reading 18 23 20 2018 Total ACT Score 35 45 40 Valdosta State University (VSU)’s average SAT score is 975. To be a competitive applicant for Valdosta State University (VSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

