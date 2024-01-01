Will you get into Vassar College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Vassar College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Vassar College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Vassar College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Vassar College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Vassar College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1410.0 Average ACT 31.5 Average GPA 4.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for Vassar College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Vassar College is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Vassar College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.