Will you get into Vassar College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Vassar College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Vassar College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Vassar College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Vassar College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Vassar College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1410.0
|Average ACT
|31.5
|Average GPA
|4.0
Is your high school GPA good enough for Vassar College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Vassar College is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Vassar College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Vassar College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Vassar College
-
Will I get into Vassar College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Vassar College
-
Will I get into Vassar College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Vassar College
-
Will I get into Vassar College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Vassar College
-
Will I get into Vassar College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Vassar College
-
Will I get into Vassar College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Vassar College
-
Will I get into Vassar College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Vassar College
-
Will I get into Vassar College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Vassar College