Will you get into Webster University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Webster University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Webster University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Webster University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Webster University.
Webster University admissions requirements
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1132.5
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.58
Is your high school GPA good enough for Webster University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Webster University is 3.58 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Webster University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Webster University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Webster University
Will I get into Webster University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Webster University
Will I get into Webster University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Webster University
Will I get into Webster University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Webster University
Will I get into Webster University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Webster University
Will I get into Webster University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Webster University
Will I get into Webster University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Webster University
Will I get into Webster University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Webster University