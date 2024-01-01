Will you get into Webster University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Webster University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Webster University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Webster University.

School Average Average SAT 1132.5 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.58

Is your high school GPA good enough for Webster University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Webster University is 3.58 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Webster University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.