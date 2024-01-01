Will you get into Wellesley College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wellesley College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wellesley College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Wellesley College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wellesley College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Wellesley College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1390.0
|Average ACT
|30.0
|Average GPA
|3.98
Is your high school GPA good enough for Wellesley College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wellesley College is 3.98 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Wellesley College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Wellesley College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Wellesley College
-
Will I get into Wellesley College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Wellesley College
-
Will I get into Wellesley College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Wellesley College
-
Will I get into Wellesley College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Wellesley College
-
Will I get into Wellesley College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Wellesley College
-
Will I get into Wellesley College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Wellesley College
-
Will I get into Wellesley College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Wellesley College
-
Will I get into Wellesley College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Wellesley College