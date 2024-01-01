Will you get into Wellesley College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wellesley College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wellesley College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Wellesley College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wellesley College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Wellesley College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1390.0 Average ACT 30.0 Average GPA 3.98

Is your high school GPA good enough for Wellesley College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wellesley College is 3.98 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Wellesley College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.