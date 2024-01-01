Will you get into Brandeis University ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Brandeis University .

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Brandeis University ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Brandeis University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Brandeis University .

School Average Average SAT 1360.0 Average ACT 30.5 Average GPA 3.83

Is your high school GPA good enough for Brandeis University ?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Brandeis University is 3.83 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Brandeis University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.