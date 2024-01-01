Will you get into Brandeis University ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Brandeis University .
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Brandeis University ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Brandeis University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Brandeis University .
For a more detailed breakdown of Brandeis University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1360.0
|Average ACT
|30.5
|Average GPA
|3.83
Is your high school GPA good enough for Brandeis University ?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Brandeis University is 3.83 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Brandeis University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Brandeis University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Brandeis University
-
Will I get into Brandeis University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Brandeis University
-
Will I get into Brandeis University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Brandeis University
-
Will I get into Brandeis University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Brandeis University
-
Will I get into Brandeis University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Brandeis University
-
Will I get into Brandeis University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Brandeis University
-
Will I get into Brandeis University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Brandeis University
-
Will I get into Brandeis University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Brandeis University