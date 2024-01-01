Will you get into Western Carolina University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Western Carolina University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Western Carolina University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Western Carolina University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Western Carolina University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Western Carolina University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1035.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for Western Carolina University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Western Carolina University is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Western Carolina University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.