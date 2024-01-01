Will you get into Western Carolina University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Western Carolina University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Western Carolina University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Western Carolina University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Western Carolina University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Western Carolina University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1035.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.39
Is your high school GPA good enough for Western Carolina University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Western Carolina University is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Western Carolina University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Western Carolina University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Western Carolina University
Will I get into Western Carolina University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Western Carolina University
Will I get into Western Carolina University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Western Carolina University
Will I get into Western Carolina University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Western Carolina University
Will I get into Western Carolina University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Western Carolina University
Will I get into Western Carolina University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Western Carolina University
Will I get into Western Carolina University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Western Carolina University
Will I get into Western Carolina University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Western Carolina University