Westminster College PA Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Westminster College PA .
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1005.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.55
Is your high school GPA good enough for Westminster College PA ?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Westminster College PA is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.
This is a solid GPA, and Westminster College PA is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Westminster College PA with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Westminster College PA
-
Will I get into Westminster College PA with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Westminster College PA
-
Will I get into Westminster College PA with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Westminster College PA
-
Will I get into Westminster College PA with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Westminster College PA
-
Will I get into Westminster College PA with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Westminster College PA
-
Will I get into Westminster College PA with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Westminster College PA
-
Will I get into Westminster College PA with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Westminster College PA
-
Will I get into Westminster College PA with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Westminster College PA