Will you get into Westminster College PA ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Westminster College PA .

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Westminster College PA ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Westminster College PA Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Westminster College PA .

School Average Average SAT 1005.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.55

Is your high school GPA good enough for Westminster College PA ?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Westminster College PA is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Westminster College PA is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.