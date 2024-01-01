Will you get into Westmont College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Westmont College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Westmont College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Westmont College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Westmont College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Westmont College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1175.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for Westmont College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Westmont College is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Westmont College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.