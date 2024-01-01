Will you get into William Jewell College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into William Jewell College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for William Jewell College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
William Jewell College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into William Jewell College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1125.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for William Jewell College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at William Jewell College is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and William Jewell College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into William Jewell College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at William Jewell College
Will I get into William Jewell College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at William Jewell College
Will I get into William Jewell College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at William Jewell College
Will I get into William Jewell College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at William Jewell College
Will I get into William Jewell College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at William Jewell College
Will I get into William Jewell College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at William Jewell College
Will I get into William Jewell College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at William Jewell College
Will I get into William Jewell College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at William Jewell College