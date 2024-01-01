Will you get into William Jewell College?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for William Jewell College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

William Jewell College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into William Jewell College.

School Average Average SAT 1125.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for William Jewell College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at William Jewell College is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and William Jewell College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.