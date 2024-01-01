Will you get into Wingate University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wingate University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wingate University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Wingate University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wingate University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Wingate University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1030.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.32

Is your high school GPA good enough for Wingate University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wingate University is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Wingate University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.