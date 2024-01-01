Will you get into Xavier University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into XU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for XU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
XU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into XU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Xavier University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1080.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.53
Is your high school GPA good enough for XU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at XU is 3.53 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and XU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into XU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Xavier University
-
Will I get into XU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Xavier University
-
Will I get into XU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Xavier University
-
Will I get into XU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Xavier University
-
Will I get into XU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Xavier University
-
Will I get into XU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Xavier University
-
Will I get into XU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Xavier University
-
Will I get into XU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Xavier University