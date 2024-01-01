Stamford residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Stamford residents is $84,893.00, and 44.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Stamford, CT more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

47.6% of Stamford residents have a college degree or higher, while 21.1% have a high school degree but no more and 11.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 20.0% have at least some college education, 26.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 21.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Stamford residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.8% of people living in Stamford, CT are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Stamford.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Stamford, CT residents?

There are 217 scholarships totaling $483,850.00 available to Stamford residents.

Are these scholarships available for Stamford high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Stamford can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Stamford?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Stamford can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.