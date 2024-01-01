Sign Up
2024 Middlesex County Scholarships

Middlesex County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 18% of Middlesex County residents in Connecticut over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 32% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Middlesex County residents in Connecticut will continue to need help paying for college. 4,618 men and 4,057 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,056 men 5,133 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Middlesex County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Middlesex County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Middlesex County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Middlesex County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Middlesex County residents?

There are 217 scholarships totaling $483,850.00 available to Middlesex County residents. You can easily browse through all 217 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Middlesex County?

217 scholarships worth $483,850.00 are available for college students in Middlesex County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Middlesex County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Middlesex for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Middlesex County?

217 scholarships totaling $483,850.00 are available for high school seniors in Middlesex County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Middlesex County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Middlesex County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Middlesex County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Savings Bank of Danbury Rotary Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Awarded by Danbury Rotary Club scholarship committee.
Deadline:
None
$2,500.00
Quinnipiac Academic Award
Sponsor:
Quinnipiac University
Applicant must rank in the top 15 percent of class and have a minimum combined SAT I score of 1150 (composite ACT score of 26).
Deadline:
February 1
$8,000.00
Quinnipiac Multiple Sibling Award
Sponsor:
Quinnipiac University
Deadline:
None
$1,500.00
Transfer Articulation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Quinnipiac University
Applicant must be a transfer student with a high academic standing.
Deadline:
April 1
$8,000.00
Honors Program Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sacred Heart University
Applicant must rank in the top tenth of class and have a minimum 3.7 GPA and a minimum combined SAT score of 1250.
Deadline:
None
$2,000.00
Gino Arconti JLA Scholarship - Ancell School of Business
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate success in constitutional law.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
Anapurna Kanungo Biology Award
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and demonstrate excellence in botany studies.
Deadline:
None
$100.00
John Tamas Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and demonstrate enthusiasm toward scholarly pursuits and/or creative writing.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
Danbury Hospital - WCSU Nursing Career Development Program
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate academic achievement and financial need and must participate in a summer work-study program.
Deadline:
None
$2,000.00
Helen F. Mizer Award
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate leadership and academic achievement in major and must be an outstanding Sigma Theta Tau member.
Deadline:
None
$250.00
Robert Schappert Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must be graduating in May. Preference is given to applicant from a working-class family with a strong GPA.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
WCSU Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate contributions to the university and leadership potential.
Deadline:
None
$750.00
Roger Winward Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate financial need, have a strong GPA, and be graduating in May. Preference is given to applicant from a working-class family.
Deadline:
None
$250.00
