Porter County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 89% of Porter County residents in Indiana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 39% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Porter County residents in Indiana will continue to need help paying for college. 4,903 men and 4,505 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,745 men 5,344 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Porter County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Porter County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Porter County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Porter County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Porter County residents?

There are 978 scholarships totaling $2,068,486.00 available to Porter County residents. You can easily browse through all 978 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Porter County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Porter County?

Do I need to be a resident of Porter County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Porter County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Porter County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.