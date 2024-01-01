Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Iowa Scholarships

Iowa is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Iowa universities is a whopping $14,010.00 and the total cost of attendance is $27,512.00. 63% of student graduates in Iowa graduate with an average debt load of $30,045.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Iowa turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These IA scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Iowa, and any Iowa resident regardless of their interests or background. Iowa scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of IA students or IA residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Iowa residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for IA residents?

There are 263 scholarships totaling $1,248,228.00 available to Iowa residents. You can easily browse through all 263 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in Iowa?

Moms in Iowa are eligible for all the same scholarships as IA residents. Therefore, the 263 scholarships worth $1,248,228.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Iowa?

263 scholarships worth $1,248,228.00 are available for college students in IA. In addition, we encourage current college students in Iowa to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Iowa for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in Iowa:

American Academy of Art
Augustana College
Aurora University
Blackburn College
Bradley University
Chicago State University
Columbia College Chicago
East-West University
Eastern Illinois University
Elmhurst College
Eureka College
Governors State University
Hebrew Theological College
Benedictine University
Illinois Wesleyan University
Illinois College
Illinois Institute of Technology
Illinois State University
Judson University
Kendall College

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Iowa?

263 scholarships totaling $1,248,228.00 are available for high school seniors in IA. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of IA to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Iowa residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to IA students and residents, as well as others across the country.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Iowa Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Iowa
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Iowa
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Iowa
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Iowa
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Career Development Grant
Sponsor:
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
Applicants must be women who hold a bachelor's degree and is preparing to advance their career, change career, or re-enter the workforce and who have earned their degree at least five years prior to application. Special consideration is given to women of color, and women pursuing their first advanced degree or...
Deadline:
December 15
$12,000.00
Community Action Grant
Sponsor:
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
Applicant must be a woman and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Proposed activity must have direct community or public impact and relate to education and equity for women and girls. Applicant may apply for one grant only. One-year grants ($2,000-$7000 over one year) provide seed money for new projects. Two...
Deadline:
January 15
$10,000.00
Eleanor Roosevelt Teacher Fellowship
Sponsor:
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
Applicant must be a woman, elementary or secondary public school teacher, U.S. citizen, dedicated to improving educational opportunities for women of all ages, presently employed with at least three years full-time teaching experience, and planning to continue teaching for the next three years. Award supports professional development for teachers, educational opportunities...
Deadline:
January 10
$5,000.00
Governor Terry E. Brandstad Iowa State Fair Scholarship
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be a graduating senior from an Iowa high school who plans to enroll at an Iowa college or university. Active participation in the Iowa State Fair (past or present) is required.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
All Iowa Opportunity Foster Care Grant
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be a student who has aged out of the Iowa foster care system, aged out of the state training schools, or who was adopted after the age of 16.
Deadline:
July 1 (March 1 priority)
$8,368.00
Presidential Scholarship for Excellence
Sponsor:
Iowa State University
Deadline:
November 1
$2,500.00
Iowa Grant
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be an Iowa student attending Regent Universities, independent colleges and universities, and community colleges throughout Iowa. Priority is given to students with the greatest financial need.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Iowa Tuition Grant
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be an Iowa resident enrolled at one of Iowa's eligible private colleges/universities.
Deadline:
July 1
$4,000.00
Carver Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Northern Iowa
Applicant must be currently enrolled as a sophomore at a participating four-year institution or one of Iowa's community colleges. Applicant must have a minimum 2.8 GPA and be a graduate of an Iowa high school or resident of Iowa for five consecutive years prior to application who has overcome some personal...
Deadline:
April 1
$5,200.00
President's Scholarship Award
Sponsor:
Morningside College
Applicant automatically eligible if they are full-time and have at least a 27 ACT, are in the top ten percent of their class, and are in good standing.
Deadline:
None
$40,000.00
Dean's Scholarship Award
Sponsor:
Morningside College
Applicant automatically nominated with a minimum 23 ACT or if they are in the top twenty percent of their high school class, active in co-curricular activities, and are in good standing. Must be full-time student.
Deadline:
None
$24,000.00
Iowa Vocational-Technical Tuition Grant
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be an Iowa resident enrolled in a vocational-technical or career option program at an Iowa community college. FAFSA is required.
Deadline:
July 1
$1,200.00
Iowa National Guard Educational Assistance Grant (NGEAP)
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be an Iowa resident who is a member of an Iowa Army or Air National Guard unit for each term looking to receive benefits and who has satisfactorily completed required Guard training/maintained satisfactory performance of Guard duty. Applicant must pursue a certificate or undergraduate degree at an eligible Iowa...
Deadline:
July 1
-
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved