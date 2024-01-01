Sign Up
2024 Johnson County Scholarships

Johnson County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 16% of Johnson County residents in Iowa over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 12% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Johnson County residents in Iowa will continue to need help paying for college. 2,289 men and 2,435 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 11,782 men 13,048 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Johnson County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Johnson County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Johnson County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Johnson County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Johnson County residents?

There are 263 scholarships totaling $1,248,228.00 available to Johnson County residents. You can easily browse through all 263 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Johnson County?

263 scholarships worth $1,248,228.00 are available for college students in Johnson County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Johnson County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Johnson for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Johnson County?

263 scholarships totaling $1,248,228.00 are available for high school seniors in Johnson County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Johnson County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Johnson County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Johnson County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Read more...
Career Development Grant
Sponsor:
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
Applicants must be women who hold a bachelor's degree and is preparing to advance their career, change career, or re-enter the workforce and who have earned their degree at least five years prior to application. Special consideration is given to women of color, and women pursuing their first advanced degree or...
Deadline:
December 15
$12,000.00
Community Action Grant
Sponsor:
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
Applicant must be a woman and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Proposed activity must have direct community or public impact and relate to education and equity for women and girls. Applicant may apply for one grant only. One-year grants ($2,000-$7000 over one year) provide seed money for new projects. Two...
Deadline:
January 15
$10,000.00
Eleanor Roosevelt Teacher Fellowship
Sponsor:
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
Applicant must be a woman, elementary or secondary public school teacher, U.S. citizen, dedicated to improving educational opportunities for women of all ages, presently employed with at least three years full-time teaching experience, and planning to continue teaching for the next three years. Award supports professional development for teachers, educational opportunities...
Deadline:
January 10
$5,000.00
Governor Terry E. Brandstad Iowa State Fair Scholarship
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be a graduating senior from an Iowa high school who plans to enroll at an Iowa college or university. Active participation in the Iowa State Fair (past or present) is required.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
All Iowa Opportunity Foster Care Grant
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be a student who has aged out of the Iowa foster care system, aged out of the state training schools, or who was adopted after the age of 16.
Deadline:
July 1 (March 1 priority)
$8,368.00
Presidential Scholarship for Excellence
Sponsor:
Iowa State University
Deadline:
November 1
$2,500.00
Iowa Grant
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be an Iowa student attending Regent Universities, independent colleges and universities, and community colleges throughout Iowa. Priority is given to students with the greatest financial need.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Iowa Tuition Grant
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be an Iowa resident enrolled at one of Iowa's eligible private colleges/universities.
Deadline:
July 1
$4,000.00
Carver Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Northern Iowa
Applicant must be currently enrolled as a sophomore at a participating four-year institution or one of Iowa's community colleges. Applicant must have a minimum 2.8 GPA and be a graduate of an Iowa high school or resident of Iowa for five consecutive years prior to application who has overcome some personal...
Deadline:
April 1
$5,200.00
President's Scholarship Award
Sponsor:
Morningside College
Applicant automatically eligible if they are full-time and have at least a 27 ACT, are in the top ten percent of their class, and are in good standing.
Deadline:
None
$40,000.00
Dean's Scholarship Award
Sponsor:
Morningside College
Applicant automatically nominated with a minimum 23 ACT or if they are in the top twenty percent of their high school class, active in co-curricular activities, and are in good standing. Must be full-time student.
Deadline:
None
$24,000.00
Iowa Vocational-Technical Tuition Grant
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be an Iowa resident enrolled in a vocational-technical or career option program at an Iowa community college. FAFSA is required.
Deadline:
July 1
$1,200.00
Iowa National Guard Educational Assistance Grant (NGEAP)
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be an Iowa resident who is a member of an Iowa Army or Air National Guard unit for each term looking to receive benefits and who has satisfactorily completed required Guard training/maintained satisfactory performance of Guard duty. Applicant must pursue a certificate or undergraduate degree at an eligible Iowa...
Deadline:
July 1
-
