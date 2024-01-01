Johnson County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 16% of Johnson County residents in Iowa over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 12% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Johnson County residents in Iowa will continue to need help paying for college. 2,289 men and 2,435 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 11,782 men 13,048 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Johnson County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Johnson County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Johnson County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Johnson County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Johnson County residents?

There are 263 scholarships totaling $1,248,228.00 available to Johnson County residents. You can easily browse through all 263 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Johnson County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Johnson County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Johnson County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.